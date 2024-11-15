A man has been hospitalised, following a road traffic collision on the B4246 near Keeper’s Pond, Blaenavon.
Officers dealt with the single-vehicle road traffic collision at around 10.20pm on Thursday 14 November.
The ambulance service attended and the driver of the Peugeot car, a man from the Pontypool area, was taken to hospital for treatment.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the man's condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Police have also reported that the B4246 between Abergavenny and Keeper's Pond, Blaenavon, remains closed at this time to allow for the recovery of the car.