The award-winning Abergavenny based broker, FR Ball Insurance Ltd, has confirmed its fifth acquisition in just two years of sustained growth and development, with the addition of Howell Insurance Services Ltd of Llantwit Major, Bridgend. Howell Insurance, who are specialists in commercial and personal insurance, are adding their expertise to the considerable range of experience already available to the firm.
FR Ball Insurance, who are independent, commercial and personal insurance brokers, has enjoyed a particularly successful beginning to the year having been the winners of the Compliance Broker of the Year award at the Bravo Networks Conference in late February and with the acquisition of Howell Insurance Services, just a month later.
This latest acquisition follows four others in the last two years; Lawson D Jones Insurance Consultants of Ebbw Vale, Wessex Business Services Ltd , Overton, Hants, Export & General Ltd, Wimbledon and the private motor and householders insurance portfolio of a friend and fellow broker.
Paul Wadsworth, Managing Director of FR Ball Insurance said: “We welcome the team from Howell Insurance Services and the expertise they bring with them. We have been actively seeking to acquire traditional insurance brokers with the same business ethos and commitment to customer service, as our own and the last two years have been very exciting for us. These highly successful acquisitions have provided us with very satisfying growth, more product availability for our customers and the opportunity to provide new job opportunities in our parts of Wales and England.
“For us to have made all these acquisitions in such a short period of time and to win the award for Compliance Broker of the Year is hugely encouraging. Our investment in these new acquisitions, now operating from five locations in England and Wales and the continued growth and development of our IT system also, places us in a very strong position moving forward and we have set our ambition of achieving upwards of £24 million in Group Gross Written Premium, over the next three years. Exciting times.”