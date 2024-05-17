Paul Wadsworth, Managing Director of FR Ball Insurance said: “We welcome the team from Howell Insurance Services and the expertise they bring with them. We have been actively seeking to acquire traditional insurance brokers with the same business ethos and commitment to customer service, as our own and the last two years have been very exciting for us. These highly successful acquisitions have provided us with very satisfying growth, more product availability for our customers and the opportunity to provide new job opportunities in our parts of Wales and England.