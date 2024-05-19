This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a warm start to the day with temperatures around 13°C.

There's no chance of rain and it will be sunny.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 17°C.

It will remain dry but we can expect it to be cloudy with sunny spells.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures around 12°C.

Again, it will be a dry and sunny start to the day.

In the afternoon, the temperature will reach 15°C.

Although it will still be dry, we can expect some scattered showers.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at around 13°C.

It will be a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers.

So, keep your umbrella handy just in case.

This article was automatically generated