Abergavenny and District Tourist Association met at the Angel Hotel for their recent AGM where they were warmly welcomed by its chair, Tracey Evans. Guests included the Mayor, Councillor Anne Wilde and her consort.
The introduction of the smaller, lighter tourist leaflet was discussed and it was agreed that it had enjoyed a great success. The web site was visited over 1,400 times a week and there were 3,000 followers on Facebook. The chair thanked Abergavevnny Town Council for all its ongoing support and also expressed the association’s gratitude to the Angel Hotel for its hospitality over the year.
She pointed out that although the season had been slow to start visitor numbers had picked up towards the end of the summer. On-line reach had doubled, but it was up to members to be pro-active and submit new content. It was agreed that more IT skill training for members might be helpful. A request for better signage was directed to the representative of Monmouthshire County Council, Kevin Ford, who said he would look into it.
Sue Trumper presented the Treasurer’s report, pointing out the significant reduction in printing costs. The Association retained a healthy balance.
The Mayor thanked the association for it’s hard work promoting our lovely town, also acknowledging the value of the TIC.
She valued the community spirit which had helped win the gold award for Abergavenny in Bloom and possible further accolades for the town in the Britain in Bloom competition. The town is hosting the Wales in Bloom next year.
The minutes of the last AGM were passed and all officers remained in post for the coming year. Kevin Ford spoke of the budgeting restraints on Mon CC. There were only two grant funded projects available on a first come first served basis, but events could be added to the Visit Monmouthshire web site. Extra charges for second homes were not currently planned.
There was a vibrant discussion of the pros and cons, but the general consensus was that any extra charges would not be welcomed.
Judith Vicary, Chair of Friends of Bailey Park accepted a tourism award presented by the Association for the greatest contribution towards tourism in the town..
She gave an outline of the great benefits the much improved park offered to the community.
Visitors to the town applauded their efforts, but more volunteers were needed to spread the load. The meeting were pleased to learn that more band concerts were planned for the park.