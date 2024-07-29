LAST month Abergavenny singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson was nominated for an award at the Love Live Music Awards in Newport. The awards night put on by Newport City Radio hosted a wealth of local talent with a range of award categories including performances by up and coming musicians in South Wales.
In the final award of the night ‘Best Song’ sponsored by Happiful Magazine, Frankie had tough competition from four other talented local songwriters. However, amidst the anticipation and excitement, it was Frankie who ultimately took home the award. Her heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody resonated with the judges and audience alike, earning her this well-deserved recognition.
The award winning single ‘Delicate’ which was released on July 27 was recorded at AR Studios in Herefordshire.
Frankie said: ‘It was a huge honour to win the Best Song award, it was a great evening surrounded by lots of very talented friends old and new. The music scene here in South Wales is fantastic and something I’m really proud to be a part of.
“My song Delicate is something different for me musically. I wanted to create a soft, intimate and cinematic soundscape to help convey the deep emotions in the song. I’m telling the person I love, ‘I love you, I’m here for you and I’ll be delicate with you while you get through this’. I’m super grateful that it resonated with the judges and hope that it resonates with listeners at home too.’
You can listen to the new single Delicate on all platforms now and look out for the accompanying music video following the release. Follow Frankie Wesson on social media to keep up with her music.