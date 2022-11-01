Award for Aber scout group
Tuesday 1st November 2022 7:00 pm
Gwentrek is the Gwent Area event for expedition challenges for Scouts and Explorers from across Gwent and beyond.
It has been has been running for over 25 years, and is a recognised activity for young people to gain top awards such as the Chief Scouts Awards and D of E. Teams of 4-7 compete over a weekend, in different categories to complete a hike with checkpoints and challenges on the route to test scouting skills such as self-reliance, kit, navigation and camping skills.
The recent victory is the first for 1st Abergavenny in the competition’s history and rounds off an action-packed programme that included the All-Wales Scout Camp in Builth Wells and a Bushcraft weekend on the slopes of the Sugarloaf.