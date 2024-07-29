John explains: “I developed Epilepsy when I was 12 or 13, and it wasn’t fully controlled until my late twenties. Both the condition itself and the effects of my medication constrained my life when my peers were taking flight. I’ve seen no novels that portray the impact of epilepsy on a person’s social confidence. Although the characters are fictional, the experience is mine, when younger, and so it is truly ‘own voice’ fiction about a hidden disability.