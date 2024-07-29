AN Abergavenny man who suffered from Epilepsy during his formative years has just published a book that draws heavily upon his personal experiences.
Apples In The Dark by John Alex Taylor tells the story of epileptic scientist Rachel who is befriended by ten-year-old Alice and her mother Beth after they meet on a Cardiff bus.
As Alice learns firsthand of the struggles Rachel has with epilepsy she realises instinctively that the woman needs a friend who can empathise with her condition.
Rachel is hard to befriend, but ten-year-old Alice makes that her mission. Alice needs an ally who knows how it feels to be excluded for her intelligence.
Rachel’s seizures trigger painful childhood memories for Beth, and Alice is torn between loyalty to her mother and standing by Rachel. She shows insight beyond her years as she draws them together, and her loyalty to her new friend never wavers. Rachel’s condition worsens, and her friends stand by her as she faces the dark.
John Alex Taylor has worked for most of his life with adults with learning disabilities. He has used storytelling skills in his work, and his writing grew from this storytelling. He didn’t write much until he was fifty, in 2004, but now writing has taken over his life.
John explains: “I developed Epilepsy when I was 12 or 13, and it wasn’t fully controlled until my late twenties. Both the condition itself and the effects of my medication constrained my life when my peers were taking flight. I’ve seen no novels that portray the impact of epilepsy on a person’s social confidence. Although the characters are fictional, the experience is mine, when younger, and so it is truly ‘own voice’ fiction about a hidden disability.
John added, “Apples in the Dark has a sequel where Emmy, who has a learning disability, becomes the central character. While learning disability is not uncommon in fiction, many characters rely on cliches and generalisations. This story emphasises her humanity and unique skills, not her disability, her voice is authentic, and she is drawn from over 30 years of professional experience.”
Apples In The Dark is available now from all good booksellers.