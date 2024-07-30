A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area reveals a variety of conditions as we move through the day. Starting from the early hours, we observed partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering at 24°C, feeling more like 26°C due to humidity levels. The wind was gentle at 6.5 mph, and the area was under a 72% cloud cover. As the sun began to rise, the weather shifted towards clearer skies with sunny conditions and temperatures slightly climbing to 25°C. The feel-like temperature remained comfortable at 26°C. Morning breezes were soft, moving at around 5.8 mph, and the humidity slightly dropped compared to the nighttime. By afternoon, we noticed a change as patchy rain was observed nearby, with temperatures remaining steady at 25°C but feeling warmer at 27°C due to increased humidity. The wind speed slightly decreased, making the rain patches a noticeable shift in the day's weather pattern. Throughout the day, the Abergavenny area experienced a series of weather changes, starting from partly cloudy skies to clear sunny conditions, and eventually leading to patchy rains. Each phase brought its own temperature adjustments and wind speed variations, affecting the overall feel of the day's weather. By evening, the area enjoyed sunny skies again with temperatures gently decreasing as the sun set. The wind picked up, providing a refreshing breeze after the day's earlier rain. Into the night, the weather turned partly cloudy once more, with a noticeable drop in temperatures and a comfortable feel-like temperature due to the reduced humidity and wind speed calming down. In summary, Abergavenny's weather today was a mixed bag of conditions starting from partly cloudy skies, moving through sunny periods, experiencing patchy rain, and closing the day with clear to partly cloudy skies as night fell. Temperature fluctuations were minimal, but the overall feel of the weather changed with the wind and humidity levels, making it a day of varied atmospheric conditions.