This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is cloudy with sunny spells and a morning temperature of 24°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells, reaching a maximum temperature of 24°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, slightly warmer than today, with no chance of rain.
In the afternoon, there will be moderate rain, maintaining the temperature around 25°C throughout the day.
The minimum temperature will be 25°C, and the maximum will also be 25°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 15°C to a maximum of 22°C.
