Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd is calling for pubs, clubs and other licensed venues in Monmouthshire to take the Ask for Angela pledge and help prevent harassment and sexual violence.
Ask for Angela is a safety initiative used in bars, clubs and other venues to support anyone who feels unsafe, threatened or uncomfortable, particularly on a date or night out.
Anyone needing assistance can ask for ‘Angela’, and trained staff will provide support. This may include helping someone leave safely, allowing them to stay safely, or contacting security or the police if needed.
Jane Mudd said, “I am backing the Ask for Angela scheme’s new pledge initiative, and I am working to ensure it is rolled out locally to all licensed premises in Gwent.
“It is a simple but effective safety campaign that helps reduce or prevent sexual violence and vulnerability for people in pubs, clubs and licensed venues, especially within the evening and night-time economy.
“I would encourage all premises in Gwent to sign up to the scheme. It could make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”
Sign up here - www.askforangela.co.uk
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