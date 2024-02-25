Newcomer to running, Molly Williams, from Ashmole & Co’s Abergavenny office, will be taking on Bath Half Marathon next month to help raise funds for the accountancy firm’s charity of the year, the DPJ Foundation.
Fairly new to running, Molly has started to enjoy exploring the streets and lanes of Abergavenny early in the morning before she heads to the office to her position as an Accounts Assistant.
During the day Molly prepares VAT returns, Tax return information, as well as general office duties such as answering calls and assisting clients who visit the office.
She loves being organised and making sure everything is in order for clients. A lot of her time is spent using various accounting programmes such as Sage.
Molly has worked with Ashmole & Co since completing her GCSEs in 2012. She worked for the accountancy firm during her holidays while studying for her A Levels and then her Degree. Molly gained a Business Management Degree from Swansea University, then went on to do a Masters degree in Accounting at the University of South Wales in Pontypridd while working part time with Ashmole & Co. She is currently working full time for Ashmole & Co and studying for her final ACCA exams with the University of South Wales in Newport.
Speaking on Molly’s dedication, Mark Gould, Partner in Ashmole and Co’s Abergavenny office, said, “It’s great that Molly is using her new love of running to increase the awareness of the DPJ Foundation. We are very proud of all the staff doing what they can to help raise funds for our charity of the year. We hope our clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible for this extremely worthy cause.”
With thirteen offices spread across mid and south Wales, Ashmole & Co staff wanted to support a charity, that, like them, helped and supported those living rurally.
The DPJ Foundation was set up in 2016 following the death of Daniel Picton-Jones. Daniel’s suicide rocked the community, his wife Emma realised very quickly the lack of support that was available for those suffering with poor mental health in rural communities.
It was announced at Daniel’s funeral that a fund would be set up that would provide support to those, like Daniel, who were suffering from poor mental health. It became clear that there was a lack of awareness around mental health, everyone had been touched by suicide but very little was being done to combat the issue. The mental health farming charity has grown and now covers the whole of Wales with all areas of support.
Kate Miles, Manager of the DPJ Foundation, stated, “We are very grateful to Ashmole & Co for choosing to help raise funds and awareness of the foundation over the next 12 months. We wish Molly well for her run next month and hope the weather is kind to her.”
Any donations to support Molly and Ashmole & Co’s fundraising would be gratefully received. Here is the link to the Just Giving page, or you can donate at any office: Jim Cornock is fundraising for The DPJ Foundation (justgiving.com)