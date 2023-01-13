GoCompare’s pothole tips:

If it’s safe to do so, take pictures of the offending pothole and the damage caused to your car, in situ.

Note the time and exact location of the pothole and the road.

Seek out any witnesses to the incident, they might help if you need to claim off a local authority.

Keep receipts of any repair work you have to have done on your car, including the dates and details of the damage caused, again, in case you need to claim.