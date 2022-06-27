Arts Festival makes a welcome return

Abergavenny Arts Festival made a triumphant return on the weekend of June 18.

Despite the rainy day the atmosphere at Abergavenny Arts Festival was buzzing.

The day was packed full of so many inspirational performances and activities in the beautiful surroundings of Abergavenny Castle as well as the smaller venues at St John’s Square and Abergavenny Methodist Church and Hall.

It was a brilliant showcase to the huge creative talent we have in and around Abergavenny as well as a little further afield.

Musical performances on the Castle Stage, inside the Church and in The Square varied from a small group of musicians from Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra, choirs and singing groups, solo artists and bands up to Mynydd Du Taiko Drummers whose sound reverberated around the Castle walls.

Everyone enjoyed learning new skills at the many workshops and demonstrations throughout the day.

Abergavenny Arts Festival Chairperson, Janet Thomas said: “We were also lucky to have a beautiful exhibition of original paintings by Josef Herman, a Jewish refugee during the Second World War who settled in Wales. A very appropriate beginning to Refugee Week particularly as Abergavenny is a Town of Sanctuary who have welcomed people fleeing conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

“We have so many people to thank who made the Festival such a success- all the people who braved the weather and came along to enjoy the fun, the volunteers who turned up to help us on the day,

“Our sponsors without whom the Festival wouldn’t have run and of course all the musicians, dancers, singers, artists, makers, poets, storytellers, authors and performers who gave their time freely to make it such a fantastic day.