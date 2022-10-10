Artist comes out of ‘hibernation’ for Crick show

From the evidence on the gallery walls the cast parties after these theatricals were riotous events and a number of his pictures focus on boozy hijinks involving all the cast members. Robert was also a keen observer of characters seen not just at dramatic events or football matches but also the variety of disparate folk who can be watched coming and going on railway station platforms and other places where a variety of people are thrown together in a busy environment. He was attracted to the seaside too. When young the family often visited Penarth and a number of his drawings and paintings capture visitors being battered by the elements on the seafront at Penarth and elsewhere.