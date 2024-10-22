Some years ago families were able to book a bucket and spade seaside holiday for just £15 through a national promotion.
Now, it may be possible to not only get that same seaside holiday but the actual accommodation thrown in for the same price!
Sean Roper, of South Wales-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “We’re selling a really lovely holiday cottage in an idyllic seaside setting in West Wales. And for just £15 one lucky bidder could land the lovely coastal cottage and with-it endless holidays in this wonderful coastal region, near Aberporth, for many years to come.
“The spacious, two-bedroom, modern, mid-terrace cottage, Cottage 14, is part of the Penrallt Hotel Complex, in Ceredigion.
“It’d make an ideal base for family holidays or even for friends looking to enjoy the wonderful west Wales countryside and the rambling delights of the Wales Coast Path and Ceredigion.
“The fully furnished and well-equipped cottage, which also comes with onward bookings as a turn key holiday let, and which is being sold with vacant possession, achieved annual rental income of £18,000 in 2023 and £21,000 in 2022.
“The well-appointed cottage, nestled on the outskirts of Aberporth, has a spacious and inviting feel, well-suited to families or friends looking to explore this wonderful coastal region of Wales.
“The open-plan property, individually styled with white painted walls, laminate flooring and quality furnishings make it a homely base to relax and unwind.
“The kitchen has lovely cream fitted units and sleek granite worktops, holding all the necessary appliances for rustling up meals.
“There are two bedrooms on the first floor, set up as a king-size and twin with delightful views across the surrounding countryside. A chest of drawers and bedside tables accompany the rooms for storage space and extra lighting with the lamps for some late-night reading. There’s a wet room on the ground floor while meals are available at the nearby hotel, pub or fish and chip shop.”
“There’s parking for two cars and an enclosed garden.”
The cottage, along with some eighty other properties, is being offered for sale online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts on Tuesday November 5 at noon and ends from 5pm on Thursday, November 7.