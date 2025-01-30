THE Welsh Ambulance Service reminded residents to use common sense when picking up the phone for medical assistance.
The Service revealed a series of inappropriate calls made to 999, which included someone who had chipped a tooth, someone whose pet alligator had escaped, and someone whose finger was stuck in a beer bottle.
One person called for an ambulance because they were locked out of their house, while another dialled the emergency number for a “toenail cutting mishap”.
Andy Swinburn, Executive Director of Paramedicine, said: “Our emergency ambulance service exists for those whose life is in imminent danger.
“That’s people in cardiac arrest, those with chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking, severe allergic reactions, catastrophic bleeding or someone having a stroke.
“Most people know the difference between an emergency and something that is just uncomfortable or irritating, but not life-threatening, so if you don’t need that time-critical intervention, it’s really important to apply common sense and make the right call.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service said of the 426,116 calls last year, 63,836 were not a life or death emergency, an average of 175 calls a day.
In December, a new process was introduced which allows paramedics and nurses in the control room to undertake a rapid clinical review of 999 calls, to ensure patients get the correct help.
Those in life-threatening condition will be sent an emergency ambulance as quickly as possible, while callers whose condition is not urgent will be further triaged to identify a more suitable solution for their needs.
Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations, reminded residents they should use the NHS 111 Wales website for advice, or call NHS 111 if it’s urgent.
He added GPs and pharmacies offer free advice, and Minor Injuries Units can treat things like minor burns, cuts or stings.