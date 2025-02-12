Applications for the 2025 Green Man Trust Community Grants are now open, with a total of £10,000 to be distributed to Powys projects.
Due to the tremendous interest and number of applications for grants last year, Green Man Trust has opened applications earlier to give more time for Powys organisations to apply.
Green Man Trust established Community Grants two years ago to help schemes that encourage inclusiveness and wellness in local communities in Powys. Green Man is particularly interested in funding projects that combat the negative impact of the widening wealth and age gap in Powys, which is affecting vulnerable adults, older people, children and working families on low incomes.
In 2024 the Community Grant scheme supported villages and towns around Powys, with charities and organisations in Brecon, Llangattock, Crickhowell, Talgarth, Talybont, Llangorse, Llangynidr and Glangrwyney all being awarded grants. Powys-wide organisations such as Mid Powys Youth Theatre, Arts Connection and Sense Cymru have also been supported.
Glangrwyney Cricket Club were awarded funds to help with the development of women and girls' cricket at the club, Llangattock Community Hall received a donation from the Grant towards the cost of a replacement roof and Mid Powys Youth Theatre received funds towards a touring theatre project for young people, including those with autism, neurodiverse issues and other disabilities.
The Trust provided additional funding in 2024 to support the opening of the Brecon Community Swap Shop located in Priory Church School, Brecon. The refurbished shipping container was designed, fitted and furnished with recycled furniture by the Green Man team, and is open all year round as a resource for Brecon families. It contains a shop which offers free school clothing, sports kits and other essential items, and it also offers a separate private meeting space where family members can connect with organisations or professionals who can offer support or advice if needed.
The Green Man Trust, now in its 11th year, extends Green Man’s support to Powys all year round, where the annual event takes place every August.
More than 12,000 people and 170 community projects have been supported by the Green Man Trust since it was established. The Community Grants are now a pivotal part of the support offered to communities in Powys.
Fiona Stewart, Green Man Trust founder, said: “Green Man is about creating opportunities, and wonderful experiences and these have always extended to community projects. We do this with caring, hard-working Powys people whose projects we support. What they achieve is inspiring and we are delighted to support them.“
“Green Man has always supported our community as much as we can, but as an independent arts organisation, our resources are limited. The Trust may be a small charity, but we are pleased it has created positive change in people’s lives, and we look forward to hearing more about the great projects going on in Powys, and the wonderful people involved in them through this year’s applications!”