“Puerto Rico Paul was holding Captain Cuddles at the time and the cat was lifted out of his hands and the gust carried it straight through the living room window. The noise of breaking glass and screaming cats was savage. As Paul lay prostrate and screaming for his pussy, Big Tony managed to clamber to his feet and charge at the open door while bellowing like a bull. But it was all in vain, another howling gale knocked him to his feet again.