Police are appealing to the public to come forwards with any information regarding the whereabouts of a teenage girl who hasn’t been seen since yesterday.

14-year-old Lola, who was last seen in Abergavenny around roughly 4pm, yesterday, also has links to Cwmbran and Newport.

She is described as white, around 5ft tall, slim-build with black hair and nose piercings.

Lola was last seen wearing a burgundy crop top, leggings and Nike Trainers.

Anyone with information on Lola's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2600164918.

Lola is also urged to get in touch with the force to confirm that she is safe and well.