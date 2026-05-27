Police are appealing to the public to come forwards with any information regarding the whereabouts of a teenage girl who hasn’t been seen since yesterday.
14-year-old Lola, who was last seen in Abergavenny around roughly 4pm, yesterday, also has links to Cwmbran and Newport.
She is described as white, around 5ft tall, slim-build with black hair and nose piercings.
Lola was last seen wearing a burgundy crop top, leggings and Nike Trainers.
Anyone with information on Lola's whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2600164918.
Lola is also urged to get in touch with the force to confirm that she is safe and well.
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