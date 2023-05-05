A well-known pub near the Abergavenny area has been destroyed by a fire, leaving residents devastated.
The Jolly Collier fell victim to what police have described as an "oil tank fire" at around 12.45pm on Thursday, May 4.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of an oil tank fire in Llanelly Hill... Officers attended, along with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to support with public safety."
It was confirmed via the Jolly Collier's social media that everyone was safely evacuated and no one was injured.
Following the heartbreaking news, a GoFundMe page was set up by residents of Llanelly Hill in support of the family.
Organisers of the fundraiser wrote: "On 4th May 2023, many were shocked and saddened to hear that the Jolly Colliers unfortunately caught fire which has caused extensive damage to the building including parts of the restaurant and the flat above.
"Thankfully, Jess, Claudio and their two beautiful doggies were able to get out safely in time so no one was hurt however, as you can all imagine, they must now go through the painstaking process of rebuilding this wonderful pub which they call home.
"This GoFundMe page has been set up by residents of Llanelly Hill to show our love and appreciation towards Jess and Claudio and help to get them back on their feet.
"This isn’t just a pub, it’s a place that we all love as a community, a place that we all come together and a place that provides so much joy to many on the Hill and surrounding areas.
"If you can spare any pennies, whether it be great or small, it would be greatly appreciated by all who love the Jollys."
So far the fundraised has gained £2,080, the page can be accessed via: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jess-claudio-the-dogs-thejollycollierspub?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet