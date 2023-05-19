Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of threatening behaviour in Abergavenny, on Friday morning.
According to social media, officers are currently investigating an incident, which involved a verbal altercation between two men. This hd reportedly taken place in the forecourt of a garage on Brecon Road, Abergavenny at around 8.30am on Friday, May 19.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police wrote: "Anyone with information or anyone in the area at the time who has dashcam footage is asked to call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300162120, or send us a direct message on social media. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."