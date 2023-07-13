Helping to shape the future of Monmouthshire’s young people is incredibly rewarding and important, so why not make a difference by becoming a Local Authority school governor?
Monmouthshire County Council is currently looking for applicants for Local Authority governor in its schools, including the new 3-19 King Henry VIII school in Abergavenny.
Schools benefit enormously from the strategic input of their governors, who help to oversee many aspects of the school and contribute to the governing body of the school in raising standards of achievement for all pupils.
Becoming a governor requires drive and commitment but it comes with many rewards, including the chance to make a real difference to children and young people as they develop to be the best they can be. It also provides the chance to utilise skills you already possess and to learn new skills at the same time.
You don’t have to have to have a child in the school to apply, but you should have an interest in education and be committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for children and young people.
Governors should also be able to bring skills that are beneficial to the school, such as business experience, IT knowledge, human resources, or even creative skills. Each school is different, so it needs different skills.
Cllr Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Many people mistakenly think that you need to have a connection with a particular school to become a governor, but you don’t. What our schools need are people with a mix of skills and a determination to help give children and young people the very best start in life.
"Every school needs a good mix of committed, enthusiastic and dedicated governors as they contribute so much to each school and its pupils. I would encourage anyone who thinks that they might be interested to get in touch and find out more. It could be one of the most rewarding things you have ever done.”
If you would like to find out more about becoming a governor at a school near you, please email [email protected] or phone 07973 884461.