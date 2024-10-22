Gwent Police is investigating a report of suspicious behaviour that happened on Broadway in Pontypool just after midnight on Monday, October 21.
A caller reported seeing a woman being forced into a van by a man. She also had four children with her.
Enquiries are continuing to try and locate the van, and the identity of those involved, to ensure everyone's safety.
The woman is described being in her twenties or thirties about 5'5" tall, with brown hair that was tied up in a bun. The four children are described as being aged between 2 and 7.
The man involved was in his twenties or thirties, of a medium build, and was wearing a lime green top.
The van is a silver Ford Transit Connect with black bars on the top.
If you were in the area at the time, and saw anything, or have any information that could help please call Gwent Police on 101, or direct message them on social media, quoting 2400349933. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.