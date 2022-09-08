Another great year for show
Pictured with the tribute are: Fiona Jenkins, Chairman, Tim Hill. Showground Manager, Mark Williams, Vice Chairman, Nia Osborne, Event Manager, Caroline Turner, Agricultural Secretary Pic courtesy of Robert Hughes
Left: Overall Beef champion, an eight-year-old Limousin cow, named Joules, shown by Mr Pat Greeney and family on behalf of the Walters family Duffryn Farm. ABOVE: The Homecrafts marquee open for viewing after the judges have given their verdict on the abundance of home-produced goods
