Angler Tiggy fears for the future of the River Usk

“When rules and environmental laws have been broken these crimes have not been prosecuted and there has been a distinct lack of fines or any other form of punishment for those found wanting. Water companies continue dumping raw sewage in rivers unchallenged and not enough action is taken to hold them to account. We need to keep up the pressure on them and others to make ensure they take responsibility and rectify both their mistakes and amend their working practices to ensure it does not happen again in the future.