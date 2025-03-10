The Angel Hotel in Abergavenny has been named as the UK’s ‘Best Foodie Hotel’. The news comes after The Times and The Sunday Times revealed its definitive list of the 100 best places to stay in the UK.
Judges praised the frequently changing menu and locally sourced ingredients at the hotel, saying, “The dining options are as generous as the portions.”
Susan d’Arcy, hotel expert at The Times and The Sunday Times writes, “One of the things that has impressed us this year... is the welcome. Hotel teams appreciate that there’s a lot of choice out there and they’re really going the extra mile to deliver friendly and knowledgeable services. It makes the difference to a stay.”
The hotel’s general manager, William Griffiths, told the Chronicle food and drink was a big part of what the hotel has to offer.
“We are delighted to have been named Best Foodie Hotel in The Times Best Places to Stay list 2025.”
“Food and drink are a huge part of the offer at The Angel, with croissants and pastries coming fresh from The Angel Bakery each morning, our 2-rosette restaurant offering lunches and dinners daily and award-winning High Teas served in The Wedgewood Room.”
“Many guests come to the hotel to enjoy our foodie experiences including a Michelin star dinner at our sister restaurant The Walnut Tree, a ‘Conversations with’ event at The Chapel, a foraging stay with Adele Nozedar or a Vineyard tour and tasting break with Whitecastle Vineyard.”
“We are so fortunate to be a part of the famous foodie destination of Abergavenny, with access to so many great producers and suppliers, who are vital to the guest experience when they visit us. It goes without saying that our favourite time of the year is the weekend of Abergavenny Food Festival each September.”