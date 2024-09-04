A knife amnesty has been launched ahead of the ban on zombie-style knives and machetes before they’re outlawed on September 24.
Operation Sceptre is a nationwide police initiative to tackle knife crime in England and Wales and these knives, along with butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers will be added to the UK Government’s list of dangerous and prohibited items.
Ahead of the ban, Gwent Police have become part of a surrender and compensation scheme for the weapons which was launched by the UK Government last month.
The amnesty allows anyone to hand in knives that fall within the new legislation at police stations, in return for an application for compensation, providing the total value of the items exceeds £30.
The scheme runs for four weeks up to September 23, and there are no repercussions for surrendering these types of knives safely.
Monmouth Police Station has a bin in which you can drop off knives that can keep them from falling into the wrong hands. You must wrap them up securely and ensure they are packaged so that they are not visible when the package is carried in public.
Police have set up amnesty bins at five of their stations across Gwent, where you can hand in the knife, regardless of whether you apply for compensation.
The stations are: Newport central police station: 8am – 5pm; Blackwood police station: 9am – 4pm; Cwmbran police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm; Monmouth police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm; Ebbw Vale police station: 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm.
There are no repercussions for surrendering these dangerous knives safely provided you wrap items up and placed in a sealed bag or box.
They must not be carried openly at any time and to claim compensation at the same time, you will need to download and complete a form on the Gwent Police website and bring it to the station with you along with some photo identification (such as a valid passport or driving license).
Superintendent Ryan Francis said: “The upcoming ban on zombie-style weapons is a welcome one and should increase safety and reduce knife crime within our communities.
“Over the next month, anyone who owns one of these knives, can safely deposit it at one of our stations.
“From 24 September, having a zombie knife or machete will be against the law. If you're found with one, you will be prosecuted.”
“If you wish to surrender an item during this period, please make sure you stay safe at all times.
“Make sure the items are safe to handle while travelling to and on police premises.
“They must be packaged securely and in a manner that doesn’t alarm members of the public when you’re taking them to the station.
“Items must be wrapped up and placed in a sealed bag or box.
“They must not be carried openly at any time.
“Carrying bladed articles in public without a good reason or lawful authority is an offence.
You can find out more about how to claim compensation, and find the form you need to take to the station with your knife on the Gov.uk website under compensation scheme for zombie knives and machetes
For further advice on the surrender and compensation scheme, visit Zombie-style knives and machetes surrender and compensation scheme on the Gwent Police website.
The knives becoming illegal are described as bladed weapons with a plain cutting edge, a sharp pointed end, and a blade of over eight inches long which also has one or more of the following: a serrated cutting edge over two inches long; more than one hole in the blade; spikes; more than two sharp points in the blade