FOR the first time since the covid pandemic members of Abergavenny's amateur theatre community will gather at the town's Angel Hotel on Saturday February 1 to see who has won top honours in the A4B awards

Over the past year a team of judges have been attending performances by local amateur companies at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre as part of the annual amateur theatre award scheme operated by A4B - the group formerly known as the Borough Theatre Management Committee.

The Borough Theatre Management Committee was formed by members of local amateur theatre companies some 20 years ago with the purpose of ’saving’ the Borough Theatre from closure.

Dick Whittington Panto
(APC)

During its first decade, the committee was responsible for raising funds to ensure the continued existence of the theatre and for initially establishing the theatre as a professional venue. Almost a decade later the committee was renamed A4B and now plays a vital role in supporting amateur theatre in the town .

One of the major projects the group instigated was the introduction of the amateur theatre award scheme, which celebrated its tenth anniversary with an online event in 2021 and now for the first time since covid, over the past year judges have watched performances staged by the ‘user groups’ at the theatre - AAODS (The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Wizard of Oz), APC (Dick Whittington), Abergavenny Theatre Group ( The Farndale Macbeth and Tess of the D'Urbervilles) The All-Star Players (Carousel) - and nominated and selected winners in a number of categories.

“We've seen some great performances this year at the Borough Theatre and we're looking forward to the first presentation evening in almost five years early in 2025” said A4B chairman Liz Davies.

With the results due to be revealed in just a few weeks, the full list of nominees is as follows:

Best actor over 18

ASP Carousel
Friends comfort Julie (pic by Falesha Lewis) (Falesha Lewis)

Patrick Callaghan - Hunchback of Notre Dame

Les Hayes - Farndale Macbeth

Richard Griffiths - Tess of the D'Urbervilles

Luke Williams - Hunchback of Notre Dame

Richard Poynter - Carousel

Best supporting actor over 18

Dick Whittington
(APC)

Ken Jones - Dick Whittington

Joe Pugh - Dick Whitington

Duane Edwards - Tess of the D'Urbervilles

Nigel Hart - Carousel

Best actress over 18

The cast of the Hunchback of Notre Dame
The cast of the Hunchback of Notre Dame (Michael Hall)

Molly Brickley Clark - Dick Whittington

Laura Iwanski - Tess of the D'Urbervilles

Cecilia Bawler - Farndale Macbeth

Falesha Lewis - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Daisy Edwards - Carousel

Best supporting actress over 18

Kayleigh Barton - Dick Whittington

Laura Iwanski - Farndale Macbeth

Merren Edwards - The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Michelle Cooper - Carousel

Cait Davies - Carousel

Best performer under 18

Robert Lewis - The Wizard of Oz

Oliver Powell - The Wizard of Oz

Tom North - Carousel

Delilah Iris Jones - The Wizard of Oz

Tansy Newsome - The Wizard of Oz

Aneria Pearce - Carousel

Best supporting performer under 18

Wizard of Oz cast
The Wizard of Oz cast (Supplied)

Callie Trumper Davies - The Wizard of Oz

Olivia O'Gorman - The Wizard of Oz

Campbell Mathias - The Wizard of Oz

Judges award

Tristan Williams and Luke Willams - Dick Whittington

Janine Davies, Rachel Beck, Becca Roberts - Farndale Macbeth

Congregation - Hunchback of Notre Dame

Bradley Wyatt - The Wizard of Oz

Best Production of 2024

Dick Whittington

Farndale Macbeth

Tess of the D'Urbervilles

Carousel

The Wizard of OzHunchback