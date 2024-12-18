FOR the first time since the covid pandemic members of Abergavenny's amateur theatre community will gather at the town's Angel Hotel on Saturday February 1 to see who has won top honours in the A4B awards
Over the past year a team of judges have been attending performances by local amateur companies at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre as part of the annual amateur theatre award scheme operated by A4B - the group formerly known as the Borough Theatre Management Committee.
The Borough Theatre Management Committee was formed by members of local amateur theatre companies some 20 years ago with the purpose of ’saving’ the Borough Theatre from closure.
During its first decade, the committee was responsible for raising funds to ensure the continued existence of the theatre and for initially establishing the theatre as a professional venue. Almost a decade later the committee was renamed A4B and now plays a vital role in supporting amateur theatre in the town .
One of the major projects the group instigated was the introduction of the amateur theatre award scheme, which celebrated its tenth anniversary with an online event in 2021 and now for the first time since covid, over the past year judges have watched performances staged by the ‘user groups’ at the theatre - AAODS (The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Wizard of Oz), APC (Dick Whittington), Abergavenny Theatre Group ( The Farndale Macbeth and Tess of the D'Urbervilles) The All-Star Players (Carousel) - and nominated and selected winners in a number of categories.
“We've seen some great performances this year at the Borough Theatre and we're looking forward to the first presentation evening in almost five years early in 2025” said A4B chairman Liz Davies.
With the results due to be revealed in just a few weeks, the full list of nominees is as follows:
Best actor over 18
Patrick Callaghan - Hunchback of Notre Dame
Les Hayes - Farndale Macbeth
Richard Griffiths - Tess of the D'Urbervilles
Luke Williams - Hunchback of Notre Dame
Richard Poynter - Carousel
Best supporting actor over 18
Ken Jones - Dick Whittington
Joe Pugh - Dick Whitington
Duane Edwards - Tess of the D'Urbervilles
Nigel Hart - Carousel
Best actress over 18
Molly Brickley Clark - Dick Whittington
Laura Iwanski - Tess of the D'Urbervilles
Cecilia Bawler - Farndale Macbeth
Falesha Lewis - The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Daisy Edwards - Carousel
Best supporting actress over 18
Kayleigh Barton - Dick Whittington
Laura Iwanski - Farndale Macbeth
Merren Edwards - The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Michelle Cooper - Carousel
Cait Davies - Carousel
Best performer under 18
Robert Lewis - The Wizard of Oz
Oliver Powell - The Wizard of Oz
Tom North - Carousel
Delilah Iris Jones - The Wizard of Oz
Tansy Newsome - The Wizard of Oz
Aneria Pearce - Carousel
Best supporting performer under 18
Callie Trumper Davies - The Wizard of Oz
Olivia O'Gorman - The Wizard of Oz
Campbell Mathias - The Wizard of Oz
Judges award
Tristan Williams and Luke Willams - Dick Whittington
Janine Davies, Rachel Beck, Becca Roberts - Farndale Macbeth
Congregation - Hunchback of Notre Dame
Bradley Wyatt - The Wizard of Oz
Best Production of 2024
Dick Whittington
Farndale Macbeth
Tess of the D'Urbervilles
Carousel
The Wizard of OzHunchback