One of the major projects the group instigated was the introduction of the amateur theatre award scheme, which celebrated its tenth anniversary with an online event in 2021 and now for the first time since covid, over the past year judges have watched performances staged by the ‘user groups’ at the theatre - AAODS (The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Wizard of Oz), APC (Dick Whittington), Abergavenny Theatre Group ( The Farndale Macbeth and Tess of the D'Urbervilles) The All-Star Players (Carousel) - and nominated and selected winners in a number of categories.