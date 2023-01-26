LOCAL businessman Alun Griffiths has become the latest addition to the Abergavenny honours board placed in the town hall by Abergavenny Town Council.
Last Wednesday saw the unveiling of a plaque on the board to recognise his ‘incredible contributions’ to the town and to celebrate the CBE he gained last year.
Mr Griffiths was awarded a CBE in the Queens Birthday Honours in 2022 in recognition of services to construction industry and the Community in Wales.
He is currently waiting on a letter from the Palace, to learn when he will officially receive his honour.
Cllr Tony Konieczny said:“Abergavenny Town Council was pleased to invite Alun Griffiths to a ceremony to recognise and celebrate the award of a CBE in the Queen’s Honours List last summer.
Mayor Tony Konieczny and mayoress, Sue Konieczny, greeted their guests along with deputy mayor Cllr Anne Wilde, her consort Gareth Wilde, and the council’s chair of policy and resources Cllr Philip Bowyer.
During the event Mr Griffiths was presented with a certificate by the mayor and was treated to the first view of his plaque in the mayor’s parlour.