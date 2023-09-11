Following the news that local Wilko stores in Abergavenny, Chepstow and Hereford had survived the first round of closures, it was announced today that all 400 branches will officially close by early October; as the rescue deal to save the chain has fallen through.
Last week, 52 stores across the country confirmed that their final days of trading would be Tuesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 14.
The future of the remaining stores was in the balance as PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - who are overseeing the insolvency - continued discussions with parties interested in buying parts of the business continue, with administrators committed to preserving as many jobs as possible.
However, this has since fallen through as no other bidders have presented interest in running shops under the Wilko name, although some parties are interested in rebranding their stores.
More than 12,000 jobs look to be at risk, with redundancies now looking likely.
Administrators are likely to be releasing further information soon.