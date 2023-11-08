SAVE the date! The annual Spirit of Monmouth Santa Fun Run will take place this year on Sunday, December 3, starting and finishing at the town’s historic Monnow Bridge.
The run starts at 10am with registration 8.45-9.45am on the old Monnow Bridge. A medal and sweet treats will be available for all participants.
There will be the usual prize for the best dressed boy, girl and pet! You can find the registration forms on the events tab on the Spirit of Monmouth running club website, which can be filled in and printed off in advance.
Participants may also fill a registration form on the day.
Race entry is £3 child, £7 adult or £20 family group of up to 5 people (no more than 2 adults) and will be cash only please. All profits will go to this year’s chosen charity, Mind Monmouthshire.