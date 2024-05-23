A SWAP of roles amongst opposition Blaenau Gwent council chiefs is the only real change revealed at the start of the new civic year.
At Blaenau Gwent county borough council’s annual meeting on Thursday, May 23, meeting Labour’s Cllr Steve Thomas once again received unanimous backing to continue as council leader, with deputy leader, Cllr Helen Cunningham also receiving a seal of approval.
Their cabinet colleagues, Cllrs Haydn Trollope, Sue Edmunds, and John C Morgan will also continue in their roles with no change of responsibilities.
Cllr Thomas said: “I’m deeply honoured to be re-elected as leader of Blaenau Gwent it’s a role I take with immense pride and responsibility.
He thanked to all the council’s dedicated staff for their: “unwavering commitment during these tough financial times.”
Cllr Thomas said: “That has kept our council resilient when others have struggled especially across the border in England, Blaenau Gwent has thrived thanks to your efforts.
to the Labour group, he said: “Thank you for your trust and support in leading such an enthusiastic team is a privilege.
He also thanked the Independent group for their cooperation willingness to work together during challenging times.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” said Cllr Thomas.
Cllr Thomas said: “Yesterday brought some excellent news, inflation is nearing the Bank of England’s two per cent target and Rishi Sunak has at last called a general election in July.
“However, there are many complex issues along with tough decisions for us to make as a council going forward.
“Working together we have already overcome numerous challenges and I am confident that the collective resilience we have built up thus far will stand us in good stead for the future.”
Since Labour took back control of Blaenau Gwent in May 2022, Cllrs Joanna Wilkins and Wayne Hodgins had led the Independent group as leader and deputy.
But at this morning’s meeting it was announced that Cllr Hodgins will become the Independent group leader with Cllr Wilkins stepping down to become the group’s deputy leader.
Cllr Hodgins thanked his group for having “confidence” in him to accept the role.
Cllr Hodgins said: “We have a working relationship to run the council together.
“We have differences of opinion but we’re happy to discuss these and come to an understand for the overall benefit of our residents in the long term.”
Cllr Thomas congratulated Cllr Hodgins in his elevation to the new role and thanked Cllr Wilkins for her past work.
Presiding member, Cllr Chris Smith (Labour) who chairs full council meetings and represents the council in civic events, also continues in the role for 2024/2025 with Cllr David Wilkshire (Labour) approved as his deputy.
Cabinet members are:
Council leader and cabinet member for corporate and performance – Cllr Steve Thomas (Labour);
Deputy council leader and environment portfolio holder – Cllr Helen Cunningham (Labour);
Social services – Cllr Haydn Trollope (Labour);
Education – Cllr Sue Edmunds (Labour);
Regeneration and economic development – Cllr John C Morgan (Labour).
Committee chairmen and chairwomen for 2024/2025 are:
People scrutiny committee.
Chairman – Cllr Tommy Smith – (Labour);
Vice-chairwoman – Cllr Jen Morgan (Labour).
Place scrutiny committee.
Chairman – Cllr Malcolm Cross (Labour);
Vice-chairman – Cllr Ross Leadbeater (Labour)
Partnerships scrutiny committee.
Chairman – Cllr Wayne Hodgins (Independent);
Vice-chairman – Cllr Derrick Bevan (Labour).
Corporate and Performance scrutiny committee.
Chairwoman – Cllr Joanna Wilkins (Independent);
Vice-chairwoman – Cllr Jacqui Thomas (Labour).
Planning, General and Statutory Licensing committees.
Chairwoman – Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour).
Vice-chairman – Cllr Peter Baldwin (Labour).
Democratic Services committee.
Chairman – John Hill (Independent);
Vice-chairwoman – Cllr Ellen Jones (Labour).
Governance and Audit committee.
Chaired by lay member which was Joanne Absolom during the 2023/2024 cycle of meetings.
Vice-chairwoman – Sonia Behr (Labour).
Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (formerly Brecon Beacons).
Cllr Peter Baldwin (Labour).