IT’s time to get into the Christmas spirit and get All Shook Up as smash-hit musical production The Elvis Years brings its seasonal Christmas special to Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre.
Experience an Elvis-style Christmas in an evening packed with solid-gold classics from ‘The King’, plus all the moments that help make Christmas ‘the most wonderful time of the year’.
Playing to sell-out shows across the UK, two hours of rock and roll favourites like Ready Teddy, Hound Dog, Devil in Disguise, Return to Sender, All Shook Up, Viva Las Vegas, Suspicious Minds alongside popular festive Elvis songs such as Blue Christmas, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, Walking in a Winter Wonderl and and even a carol sing-along around the piano are set to have fans rocking in the aisles.
Direct from the West End hit show musical Jailhouse Rock, and given a five-star review by The Times under the heading ‘The King is Reborn’, the show features Mario Kombou, the original star of the London hit.
So, if all you want for Christmas is a silk scarf from The King – book now!
Santa is in the building!
The Elvis Years At Christmas is at the Savoy this Friday (November 17), starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available at the theatre box office or online via https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk/theatre/