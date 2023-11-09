Playing to sell-out shows across the UK, two hours of rock and roll favourites like Ready Teddy, Hound Dog, Devil in Disguise, Return to Sender, All Shook Up, Viva Las Vegas, Suspicious Minds alongside popular festive Elvis songs such as Blue Christmas, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, Walking in a Winter Wonderl and and even a carol sing-along around the piano are set to have fans rocking in the aisles.