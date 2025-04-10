Aldi has recalled batches of their Inspired Cuisine baby potatoes with herbs and butter because of a risk they contain milk not mentioned on the list of ingredients.
Information from the Food Standards Agency warns the product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label of the product.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an alleging or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The size of the product was the 385g with the use by date on April 12.
The supermarket giant has warned anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents not to not eat the product and return it to the store it was brought from for a full refund.