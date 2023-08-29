Internationally acclaimed musician Melvyn Tan is performing a classical piano recital at the Borough Theatre on Tuesday 12 September at 7:30pm.
Melvyn Tan is a Singapore-born British classical pianist, noted for his study of historical performance practice.
He established his international reputation in the 1980s with pioneering performances on fortepiano and continues to cast fresh light on music conceived for the piano’s early and modern forms.
Tan possesses a profound understanding of his instrument’s history, its technical evolution and musical development. His performances of piano masterworks, whether on a late eighteenth-century fortepiano or today’s concert grand, penetrate the surface of interpretive traditions and received wisdom to reveal countless expressive nuances and rarely heard tonal contrasts.
Acclaimed for the wit and poetry of his playing, Tan has also received ovations for his bold programming and exceptional ability to switch from fortepiano and modern piano, even in the same recital.
The programme includes BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonata in E Major Op.109, CLARA SCHUMANN: Three Romances, Op. 11, BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat, Op.110 and SCHUMANN: Kreisleriana Op 16.
The recital is the first in the Borough Theatre’s exciting autumn classial season which includes visits from the Classical Villiers Quartet and violinist and pianist Zsófia Fóris and Noémi Csőke.
Tickets for the piano recital are priced at £18 (concessions £16) and students £8 and are available from the theatre’s box office 01873 850805 and website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk