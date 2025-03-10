Members of a group at Mardy Park Resource Centre in Abergavenny have seen a noticeable difference to the services they use, including the amount of time they have with their support workers and transport to and from activities.
The Mardy Makers group, currently run by Mandy Reed, brings people together to try their hand at a range of activities such as arts and crafts, quizzing and even magic.
“We have a magician coming for Easter, we play bingo every so often and knitting is a favourite with some of the ladies. Joan has done I’m a Celebrity, eating stuff blindfolded, we’ve had alpacas come to visit. I like to bring as many different things in here as I can.”
Three of the young at heart members have reached the amazing age of 99. Joan, Pam and Nancy say Mardy Makers is an important part of their lives. Nancy told the Abergavenny Chronicle she is always excited for the group’s meetings.
“There is a lovely upbeat, fun atmosphere at the sessions which boosts my mood and I really look forward to my time at Mardy Park.”
“I would recommend coming to others as a way of having a fun afternoon and keeping the brain cells active. I feel blessed with its kind and supportive staff.”
However, both staff and members have said they can see a noticeable difference in the services they receive and provide because of changes to funding from the local authority. Support workers have said the amount of time they are spending with their service users has significantly reduced.
“I used to see Joan for ten and a half hours every week, to help her get out into the community. But with changes from Monmouthshire County Council, it’s down to two and a half. This is the only time Joan can come out.”
The ladies have also said that getting to the group is becoming more difficult.
“I can’t access transport anymore. There are things going on, like this group, that are so important to people of our age in the local area. But we can’t get there.”
Monmouthshire County Council passed its budget earlier this month, which is expected to see a 10.6 per cent rise in social care spending, however, spending on other adult services will reduce by £250,000.
It now expects to spend over £3.25 million per year on social care provider fees and says external care providers are facing similar pressures including changes to employers National Insurance contributions, a rise in the real living wage and non-care staff pay.
As the ladies sat down to make their daffodils for the start of spring, they begin speaking about the group as a lifeline to them.
“Some of us have known each other for years. We’re friends. Imagine not being able to see each other because you struggle to get out. It impacts on all of us, to come out and have a chat together. It is vital to get out for your mental and physical health.”