There has been speculation on social media regarding the equipment that resides in the children's play area at Belgrave Park and whether its removal is an official decision or if it had been stolen for scrap.
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “Old play equipment was removed from Belgrave Park just before Christmas to make way for new play equipment which will be installed by the end of February. The work to the play area will also include the planting of small hedge plants to help create an enclosure around the play area, this should be completed this week.”
The new instalments include an entry level roundabout suitable for wheelchairs, new swing unit and trampoline.