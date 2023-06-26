Abergavenny’s very own world champion stone skimmer is set to take on the Stone Skimming British Championships in Shropshire on Sunday, July 9, hoping to continue her winning streak.
Christina Bowen Bravery, a 43-year-old now living in the Lake District, grew up in Abergavenny and was taught to skim stone by her dad in Llangorse Lake in Powys.
She said: “I was always skimming stones as a kid and loved it.”
Stone skimming remained a childhood memory until 2017 when she received a notification from the All England Stone Skimming Championships in Windermere.
Thinking it would be something fun to do with her children she decided to participate. To her surprise, she placed third, skimming the stone 121 feet.
“I never expected to place. It was just something fun I wanted to do as a family,” she said.
In 2018 she returned and placed first with a throw of 147 foot. She repeated her success in 2019, skimming a stone 134 feet.
Motivated by her achievements, Christina decided to compete for the world title in stone skimming.
She said: “It was the day before the world championships in Scotland when I made up my mind I wanted to go.
“I messaged my partner and told her he was having the kids and left home to embark on the six hour drive."
Recently, they have become a family of stone skimmers, with Christina and her children Imogen (13) and Ethan (11), all securing first place in their retrospective categories at the Welsh Open Stone Skimming Championships.