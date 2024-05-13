This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with temperatures around 12°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.
The chance of rain will increase with moderate rain expected.
Looking at tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 12°C and scattered showers.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain consistent at 13°C.
There will be less precipitation compared to today with only light showers expected.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will hover around 12°C.
Scattered showers will continue to be a common theme.
The maximum temperature for the week will be 12°C.
This article was automatically generated