This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start with temperatures around 12°C.

There will be scattered showers throughout the morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.

The chance of rain will increase with moderate rain expected.

Looking at tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 12°C and scattered showers.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will remain consistent at 13°C.

There will be less precipitation compared to today with only light showers expected.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will hover around 12°C.

Scattered showers will continue to be a common theme.

The maximum temperature for the week will be 12°C.

This article was automatically generated