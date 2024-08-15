A spokesman for Royal Air Force Air Cadets at 2478 (Abergavenny) Squadron said: “Thank you for this wonderful opportunity. We had a really fun time, especially during the bike rides and working on youth projects with others who became good friends. The extracurricular activities, like visiting the lido, were fantastic, and the campsite was lovely. A great big thank you from the RAF Air Cadets at 2478 (Abergavenny) Squadron.”.