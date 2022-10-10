Abergavenny’s Ruby crosses the line for heart research
An Abergavenny woman was one of hundreds of British Heart Foundation (BHF) runners who took to the streets of London two weeks ago to conquer the TCS London Marathon and raise funds for the charity’s lifesaving research.
So far, BHF London Marathon runners have raised nearly £2 million and rising. The money will go towards cutting-edge research into regenerative medicine, offering much-needed hope for the almost one million people living with heart failure in the UK.
Among those running was Ruby Burniston, 28, from Abergavenny. She was inspired to take part after losing her mother Tracey to a heart condition.
Ruby said: “My mum Tracey dedicated many years of her life to bringing up myself and three sisters. After which she went to work at the primary school in Ewyas Harold, inspiring and helping so many more children in the local community. She passed away suddenly in 2020 from heart disease and I wasn’t aware of pre-heart attack signs or symptoms.”
Ruby has raised almost £3,000 for the BHF. After crossing the finish line, she said: “Running the London Marathon has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I couldn’t recommend enough the whole process from start to finish, for anyone struggling with grief, loss or their mental health, to help show your true strength of character and determination.
“To be able to honour my late Mum in such a special way through raising funds for the British Heart Foundation in her memory will stay with me for life. As will the entire marathon day experience. From crowds, bands, other runners to my very own special supporters.
“Taking part in the 2022 TCS London Marathon for the Charity of the Year, the British Heart Foundation (BHF), was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience.
“The atmosphere on the day was electric and I am proud to know that by doing this, I’ve helped to raise vital funds for pioneering research into regenerative medicine, including the development of the Heart Healing Patch.
“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases, so I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”
Funds raised at this year’s London Marathon will go towards cutting-edge research into regenerative medicine, including Prof Sanjay Sinha’s heart healing patch, which is stem cell patches of real beating heart tissue that could be applied to damaged areas of the heart so the heart can function as it should.
Carys Jenkins, South East Wales Fundraising Manager for BHF Cymru said: “The stories of why our amazing supporters take part in the TCS London Marathon never fail to amaze me. It was a truly heart-warming and inspirational day cheering on Ruby and all our Team BHF runners and it was even more special this time around as the BHF was the 2022 TCS London Marathon charity of the year.
“It’s thanks to the commitment of people like Ruby, that the BHF has been able to continue to fund pioneering research into regenerative medicine – including the development of a Heart Healing Patch, which could save and improve the lives of millions of people worldwide affected by heart failure.
“That’s why we are so grateful to Ruby and to everyone who took part in the marathon. From those who fundraised, donated, volunteered and supported Team BHF on the day, you have played your part in to helping to get our ground-breaking research over the finish line even faster and we cannot thank you enough.”
You can donate to her JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ruby-Burniston1
There is still time to donate to the BHF and help make the heart healing patch a reality, visit gosanjay.bhf.org.uk
