This morning in Abergavenny, there will be light drizzle with a temperature of 9°C.
In the afternoon, light rain will continue, and the temperature will reach a maximum of 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to patchy rain nearby with a temperature of 10°C, offering a slightly warmer start compared to today.
By the afternoon, the sky will clear up, presenting sunny spells and a temperature of 11°C.
The overall conditions for the day will see a transition from patchy rain to clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 11°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of conditions starting with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 9°C.
Following this, patchy rain nearby will dominate, maintaining a steady temperature of 9°C.
The weather will clear up, leading to sunny days with a consistent temperature of 9°C.
This article was automatically generated