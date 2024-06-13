This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C.
The chance of rain will increase, with heavier showers expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly warmer with temperatures around 13°C.
The chance of rain will decrease, but scattered showers may still occur.
By the afternoon, temperatures will drop slightly to 12°C.
The scattered showers will continue, so keep that umbrella handy.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will hover between 11°C and 12°C.
Scattered showers will be a common sight, so it seems like the rain gear will be a daily necessity.
Stay dry, Abergavenny!
This article was automatically generated