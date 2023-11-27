This morning in Abergavenny, it will be a cool 8°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 5°C.
There will be a slight chance of scattered showers, so you might want to keep that raincoat handy just in case.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, it will be a bit chillier than today with temperatures around 4°C.
Again, there will be no rain to worry about.
The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 4°C.
Similar to the morning, there will be no rain, making it a dry day overall.
For the next few days, we can expect temperatures to hover around 1-3°C.
The general trend suggests cooler temperatures and a slight chance of scattered showers.
So, keep your warm clothes and rain gear ready.
This article was automatically generated