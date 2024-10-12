This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of moderate rain. The morning temperature will start at 12°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain similar with cloudy skies and a chance of moderate rain, reaching a maximum temperature of 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to overcast conditions, cooling slightly to 10°C, with no mention of rain.
By the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will decrease further to 9°C.
Overall, the weather for tomorrow will be cooler compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 9°C.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days indicates a continuation of moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 17°C.
The minimum temperature during this period will be around 15°C.
This article was automatically generated