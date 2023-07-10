The Civic Service for Mayor of Abergavenny Cllr Anne Wilde took place on Sunday, July 9 at Abergavenny Baptist Church, officially marking the start of a new Mayor in office.
Cllr Anne Wilde was supported by her Consort Cllr Gareth Wilde, Macebearer James Davis and Town Clerk Sandra Rosser.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Ben Callard and Mayor’s Consort Cllr Gareth Wilde both delivered readings during the service officiated by Michael Orsmond. The Rev Michel Orsmond preached about serving, which was the theme of the afternoon.
Cllr Anne Wilde said: “I was pleased to be supported by fellow town councillors, county councillors, fellow mayors, members of the community, church and my family.”
Cllr Anne Wilde also gave an address to the congregation explaining more about the role of Mayor, and announcing her three chosen charities which she will be supporting during her term of office - Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary, Abergavenny Community Enterprise, and Abergavenny’s Andy Man’s Club. £290 was raised for these causes by the collection taken during the service.
The three charities offer an array of different opportunities and aid to the community. Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity , a topic of prevalence particularly over the last eighteen months with the rise of local male suicides. The Council hope that as one of the Mayor’s charities, Andy’s Man Club has another platform.
Abergavenny Town Sanctuary has been up and running 7 years, offering support to refugees who have relocated to Abergavenny, helping them in getting to know the area, Whilst Abergavenny Community Enterprise is a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organisation that aims to support the local community in times of difficulty, such as the cost of living crisis and providing services such as a small independent emergency food bank, coach trips and Christmas Savings Club,
The service was attended by Abergavenny Town Councillors, dignitaries from Usk, Chepstow and Monmouth Town Councils, and both the Leader and Deputy Chair of Monmouthshire County Council. They were joined by family and friends of Cllr Anne Wilde alongside members of organisations and community groups from across Abergavenny.