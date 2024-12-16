The facility, just off the A465 in Llanfoist, acts as a base for neighbourhood policing teams and Gwent Police’s response units. Its location was chosen so that officers can easily cover Abergavenny town centre on foot, while response cars have good access to local road networks for urgent calls. Abergavenny’s station enquiry desk will remain at the shared resource hub in Abergavenny Town Hall which is a more accessible location for local residents.