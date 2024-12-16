The dignitaries gathered the cameras clicked, and the red tape was cut as Abergavenny Police Station formally opened its doors for business today.
The tape was cut by the special guest of honour, Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, and the event was attended by Catherine Fookes MP, the new Chief Constable of Gwent Police, Mark Hobrough, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jane Mudd, and Abergavenny Mayor Chris Holland, amongst others.
The facility, just off the A465 in Llanfoist, acts as a base for neighbourhood policing teams and Gwent Police’s response units. Its location was chosen so that officers can easily cover Abergavenny town centre on foot, while response cars have good access to local road networks for urgent calls. Abergavenny’s station enquiry desk will remain at the shared resource hub in Abergavenny Town Hall which is a more accessible location for local residents.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd explained, “This formal opening of Abergavenny Police Station is really a recognition of the investment we are making in policing across Gwent.
“And we recognise the difference this makes to people in our communities, but also, importantly, to officers and staff across the police force as well.”
She added how pleased and proud she was at what a positive working environment they had helped develop for their officers and staff in Llanfoist and stressed it was symbolic of a shared commitment to focus on the wellbeing of communities across Gwent.
Chief Constable Mark Hobrough added that the new station was important because it was a fit-for-purpose base that would serve the communities for years to come.
He added, “It’s important for me to say that I have a strong ambition to really improve the trust and confidence in Gwent Police and this base helps us to do that.”
The Chief Constable finished by thanking everyone who had worked tirelessly to help ensure the project was a success.
Before she introduced the Secretary of State for Wales, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent expressed that she was delighted with the new government’s commitment to safer streets in the UK, and said it was great to be moving forward in such a positive way.
Jo Stevens MP said, “It is a real pleasure to be here today and I am really looking forward to working together with Mark who I know will do a brilliant job.”
She thanked everyone who helped build the new station from the council to local construction partners and said, “This is a visual and tangible demonstration of what we as a UK Government want to have as one of our key missions, which is safer streets.
“We want to increase public safety and restore confidence in the policing and criminal justice systems.
“We know that we’ve got lots of work to do but that recruitment of 13,000 officers, PCSOs, and Special Constables will help to deliver that.”
She added, “Abergavenny is a beautiful town but obviously has challenges like any town across the country, but this station and everyone who works in it will play their role in delivering the safer streets mission that is so important to us all.”