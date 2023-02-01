Abergavenny Town Council’s People and Communities Committee were one of the first organisations to receive sight loss friendly training. Cllr Gethin Jones, Chair of the People and Communities Committee, welcomed the opportunity and said “Abergavenny prides itself on being inclusive and accessible, so the opportunity to work with Esther and Sight Loss Cymru to work towards becoming the first town in Wales to have such recognition is an opportunity to show that Abergavenny is leading the way in being an accessible destination for all to enjoy.”