Abergavenny’s branch of HSBC is due to close in April next year, it has been announced.
The move comes as part of the latest round of closure, which will see 114 branches of the bank closed across the UK.
It follows 69 HSBC branches closing earlier this year and 82 HSBC branches closing last year.
HSBC says its customer numbers have fallen rapidly since the pandemic and that some of the branches that are being shut now serve less than 250 customers a week.
The Brecon branch is also set to close in May.
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.
“Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.
“Not only can we do it anywhere at any time of day or night, many more things can be done at the customers’ convenience and don’t rely on a branch visit.”