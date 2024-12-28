This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
The temperature will start off at 7°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cloudy.
The temperature will slightly increase to a maximum of 8°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be sunnier compared to today, with the temperature rising to 9°C.
The afternoon will continue to be sunny.
Overall, the weather tomorrow will be sunnier with a slight increase in temperature, ranging from 9°C in the morning to the same 9°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of conditions starting with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 10°C.
However, the weather will take a turn with moderate rain expected, and the temperature will remain at 10°C.
The following days will see a significant drop in temperature as heavy rain sets in, eventually leading to a blizzard with temperatures plummeting to 0°C.
This article was automatically generated