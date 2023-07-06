A spokesperson from Barclays said: "I can confirm Barclays Abergavenny is currently closed due to operational issues and an engineer is currently on site. Customers are able to use telephony, online banking and use the local post office for paying in and withdrawing cash. The closest alternative branch is Barclays Tredegar at 21-22 Castle Street, Tredegar. All customers have been notified by text message and we hope to have the branch re-opened asap."